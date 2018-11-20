  • Community rallying to help family that escaped from house fire

    Updated:

    TRAFFORD, Pa. - A Sunday fire in Trafford left six people without a home and belongings just days before Thanksgiving.

    One woman who lived in the Fairmont Avenue home says they barely made it out with the clothes on their backs.

    Melanie Marsalko is getting a look at the aftermath and talking to the grandmother about how the community is helping them get back on their feet, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories