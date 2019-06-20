MONESSEN, Pa. - A Westmoreland County husband and wife are in jail this morning for allegedly abandoning two pit bulls for weeks.
Daniel and Karen Brewer are charged with animal cruelty.
They allegedly locked the two dogs in a room in their Monessen home, where the animals did not have any food or water the entire time.
The dogs are at the Westmoreland County Humane Society and will be put up for adoption once they recover.
