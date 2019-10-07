PITTSBURGH - A garbage truck partially fell through concrete that gave way beneath it Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.
PHOTOS: Garbage truck partially falls through concrete in Oakland
The incident happened off Fifth Avenue, near the Birmingham Bridge, as the truck backed up to pick up trash, officials said.
As of 11 a.m., the truck had not been removed and Fifth Avenue remained open.
Crazy! Dump truck stuck on 5th Ave near Birmingham Bridge. pic.twitter.com/PgfsYc1b5V— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) October 7, 2019
