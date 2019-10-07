  • Concrete gives way, partially swallowing garbage truck in Oakland

    PITTSBURGH - A garbage truck partially fell through concrete that gave way beneath it Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

    The incident happened off Fifth Avenue, near the Birmingham Bridge, as the truck backed up to pick up trash, officials said.

    As of 11 a.m., the truck had not been removed and Fifth Avenue remained open.

