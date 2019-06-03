CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Connellsville police say a man jumped into a running SUV outside a grocery store and took off Sunday morning.
Police said the theft happened at the South Side Grocer at about 7 a.m.
The SUV that was running was a white Mitsubishi Outlander with a Pennsylvania license plate "HJS-9717."
Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description is asked to call police at 724-628-2501.
