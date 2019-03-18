Constable threatened 28 people to get their money, police say

LATROBE, Pa. - More than two dozen people have accused of a Westmoreland County constable of stealing money.
He allegedly threatened to arrest people if they didn't give him money.
He allegedly threatened to arrest people if they didn't give him money.
