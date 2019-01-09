Construction narrowing Route 51 will create headaches for commuters

BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Single-lane restrictions on Route 51 could cause delays for drivers during off-peak hours.
Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will be connecting lines for a new water facility, making a single lane of traffic necessary from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights through Jan. 16.
Work will be done in the southbound lanes at the intersection with Old Clairton Road.
Work will be done in the southbound lanes at the intersection with Old Clairton Road.
