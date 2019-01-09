  • Construction narrowing Route 51 will create headaches for commuters

    Updated:

    BRENTWOOD, Pa. - Single-lane restrictions on Route 51 could cause delays for drivers during off-peak hours.  

    Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will be connecting lines for a new water facility, making a single lane of traffic necessary from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights through Jan. 16.

    Work will be done in the southbound lanes at the intersection with Old Clairton Road.

    Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has the information you need to avoid back-ups if you travel through the Brentwood area, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories