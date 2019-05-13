Big construction projects could impact drivers in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
An $11 million resurfacing project on Route 22 between Monroeville to Murrysville is scheduled to last through the summer of next year. However, most of the work will be done by this November.
The work between Route 48 and the Westmoreland County line will require some overnight lane closures and weekend restrictions.
In southern Allegheny County, another project is focusing on landslides along Route 48.
The work will start with a bridge replacement and slide work over Wylie Run. Crews will also be along Mansfield Road in Lincoln Borough and Lovedale Road in Elizabeth Township.
Those projects could take until the fall of 2020.
Also impacting Route 48 drivers will be a project involving the replacement of the Boston Hollow Road Bridge. Work will start next month, and drivers can expect detours for one year.
Crews will also target Route 48 near Scenery Drive in Elizabeth Township, but the start of that project depends on when all the other work starts to wrap up.
