EAST HUNTINGDOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A theft of $40,000 worth of tools and wiring from a construction site in East Huntingdon Township has police investigating and workers taking additional steps to protect themselves.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is talking to one worker who narrowly missed his tools being taken. Watch 11 News at 6 for her full report.
