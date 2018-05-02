Construction vehicle overturns on I-79 north; delays building

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A construction vehicle overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 79 north in Coraopolis.
The accident is causing delays in the area with only one lane of travel open to drivers.
Further information was not immediately available.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident
- Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water
- Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail
- VIDEO: Umpire talks about the moment tree began to fall into softball game
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}