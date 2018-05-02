  • Construction vehicle overturns on I-79 north; delays building

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A construction vehicle overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 79 north in Coraopolis.

    The accident is causing delays in the area with only one lane of travel open to drivers.

    Further information was not immediately available.

