Construction vehicle overturns on I-79 north

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A construction vehicle overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 79 north in Coraopolis.
The accident caused delays in the area with only one lane of travel open to drivers for several hours.
Crews were able to upright the vehicle before reopening all lanes.
Further information was not immediately available.
UPDATE - All Lanes NOW OPEN on Interstate 79 North at Coraopolis after crews were able to Clear an Earlier Accident Involving an Overturned Construction Vehicle. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/C3bXBWpU1C— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 2, 2018
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Overturned Construction Vehicle on I-79 North has been Up-Righted. Right Lane Still Blocked at Coraopolis. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/6eK4hNlbdb— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 2, 2018
