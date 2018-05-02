  • Construction vehicle overturns on I-79 north

    Updated:

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A construction vehicle overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 79 north in Coraopolis.

    The accident caused delays in the area with only one lane of travel open to drivers for several hours.

    Crews were able to upright the vehicle before reopening all lanes.

    Further information was not immediately available.

     

