    Construction will limit the inbound Parkway East in the city of Pittsburgh this weekend.

    PennDOT announced the interstate will be reduced to one lane beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from the Greenfield Bridge to the Fort Pitt Bridge.

    The work will also shut down two ramps: the off-ramp from the parkway to Grant Street (71A) and the on-ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies to the westbound parkway.

    Detours for both ramp closures are below:

    Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Grant Street (Exit 71A)

    • From westbound I-376, take the Second Avenue (Exit 71B) off-ramp
    • Follow Second Avenue to B Street
    • Turn left onto B Street
    • Turn right onto First Avenue
    • Follow First Avenue to Grant Street 

    Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound I-376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge

    • At the closed ramp, stay left on the Boulevard of the Allies and take the ramp to I-579 toward Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard
    • Take the ramp to North I-579/I-279 toward the Veterans Bridge
    • Take the ramp toward Convention Center/7th Avenue
    • Turn left onto Grant Street
    • From Grant Street, take the ramp onto westbound I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

     

