Construction will limit the inbound Parkway East in the city of Pittsburgh this weekend.
PennDOT announced the interstate will be reduced to one lane beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from the Greenfield Bridge to the Fort Pitt Bridge.
The work will also shut down two ramps: the off-ramp from the parkway to Grant Street (71A) and the on-ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies to the westbound parkway.
Detours for both ramp closures are below:
Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Grant Street (Exit 71A)
- From westbound I-376, take the Second Avenue (Exit 71B) off-ramp
- Follow Second Avenue to B Street
- Turn left onto B Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Follow First Avenue to Grant Street
Boulevard of the Allies on-ramp to westbound I-376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge
- At the closed ramp, stay left on the Boulevard of the Allies and take the ramp to I-579 toward Liberty Bridge/Crosstown Boulevard
- Take the ramp to North I-579/I-279 toward the Veterans Bridge
- Take the ramp toward Convention Center/7th Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- From Grant Street, take the ramp onto westbound I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
