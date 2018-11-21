Contractor accused of failing to complete work after taking couple's money

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Butler County couple is sharing their worrisome experience with others in hopes of preventing them from dealing with the same home renovation problems.
Karen Zema and her husband hired Johnny Angel in April to renovate their bathroom and install new carpet.
"I trusted him, he was a good guy," Zema said. "He just stopped coming."
They say that after he cashed the check for $7,000, Angel failed to finish the work.
"He said, 'If you drop the charges, I will come and do the work,'" Zema claims Angel called her to say.
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warrant for Angel's arrest, whose last known address was in East Pittsburgh.
