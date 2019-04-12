Contractor hired to work on local apartment complex accused of stealing from residents

ROBINSON, Pa. - Residents of an upscale apartment complex in Robinson called police after discovering they had been ripped off.
Police said Zachariah Rhyal committed at least two separate thefts from the apartments while working for a contractor hired to rebuild homes and replace sliding doors.
He didn’t use a key, according to police, but got in through balcony doors using lift equipment.
On March 25 and March 28, police say Ryhal stole personal items from apartments in two separate buildings.
Police say the stolen items including a $1,000 purse and an expensive cellphone. Another resident told police he was missing electronics.
When confronted, police say Ryhal initially denied it, but then “confessed to stealing a Louis Vuitton purse as well as the iPhone” from one woman’s apartment.
He told police he found them “in a closet.”
Police said at first Ryhal said he stole from the apartments because he has a new baby at home and planned to pawn the items. Later, he changed his story telling police “drugs were the reason for his poor behavior and bad decisions."
Police said they can't be sure there are not more victims.
