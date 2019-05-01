0 Controversial billboard on Mt. Washington replaced with American flag

PITTSBURGH - An American flag has replaced a controversial billboard on Mt. Washington.

A ruling from Commonwealth Court is expected any day, but in the meantime, an attorney for the billboard company told Channel 11 they are operating like business as usual.

A vinyl sign with a picture of an American flag now covers the iconic and controversial Mt. Washington billboard.

For the past several years, a black and yellow vinyl banner advertising Sprint had been on the billboard and Pittsburgh's mayor had called it an eyesore.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Lamar attorney Jon Kamin told 11 Investigates the Sprint contract expired and the new sign now promotes the National Flag Foundation based in Pittsburgh.

"We're proud to partner with such a great organization that does such important work when it comes to honoring the flag," Kamin said.

The National Flag Foundation told Channel 11 they promote the nonpartisan display and honor of the flag.

"We accepted Lamar Advertising's supportive offer to display an image of the American Flag, on a pro bono basis, in anticipation of our annual Flag Day celebration on June 14th," a statement said.

TRENDING NOW:

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill Peduto declined to comment on the change, citing the pending legal action.

The city and Lamar have been fighting over the billboard and what's permitted to be on it for the past several years.

>>RELATED STORY: City of Pittsburgh still fighting to get Sprint ad removed from Mt. Washington's iconic billboard

Last year, the city zoning board ordered Lamar to take down the black and yellow sign, but Common Pleas Court Judge Joe James sided with Lamar, ruling the billboard has been used for advertising for 90 years and that the sign does not violate zoning codes.

The city appealed that ruling and is now awaiting a decision from Commonwealth Court. Commonwealth Court will ultimately decide whether to uphold the judge's decision in favor of Lamar or overturn it in favor of the city. That's expected any day.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.