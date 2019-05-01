PITTSBURGH - After several years with Sprint on the controversial Mt Washington billboard, Lamar Advertising has now put up an American flag for the National Flag Foundation based right here in Pittsburgh.
The 90-year-old sign has been the subject of controversy since 2016 when Lamar, in a dispute with the city over plans to renovate the sign, covered the electronic sign with a huge vinyl sign.
The city cited them and ordered it removed. That sparked a three-year legal battle that culminated in court in Feburary.
Channel 11's Rick Earle is finding out why this won't end the years-long legal battle that has been going on between the city and Lamar, for 11 News starting at 6 p.m.
