  • Convenience store manager fights off attempted robbery, police say

    Police say a store manager fought off a would-be robber at a Beaver County convenience store.

    They say she threw a couple of punches and he ran out of the Franklin Township store.

    The Beaver County Police Department credits the community for helping them make an arrest. They noticed a man in a ski mask and gloves running from a parking lot, followed him and snapped a picture of his license plate.

    Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police, who showed her the store video, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

