Convenience store manager fights off attempted robbery, police say

Police say a store manager fought off a would-be robber at a Beaver County convenience store.
They say she threw a couple of punches and he ran out of the Franklin Township store.
The Beaver County Police Department credits the community for helping them make an arrest. They noticed a man in a ski mask and gloves running from a parking lot, followed him and snapped a picture of his license plate.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police, who showed her the store video, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital
- Trump forces out Sessions as U.S. attorney general
- Pennsylvania university to begin allowing pets in dorm in spring
- RAW VIDEO: Women damage art works while taking selfies
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}