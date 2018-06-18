PITTSBURGH - A convicted felon was sentenced Monday for the shooting death of a man in Marshall Shadeland.
Abdul Rasheed, of Rochester, New York, was sentenced to 23 to 46 years in prison for the shooting death of Thomas Watt.
Rasheed pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder for the shooting death of Watt and wounding a woman in 2016.
Police said Rasheed got into an argument with the victims and shots were fired.
A criminal complaint stated that Rasheed is a convicted felon who is not permitted to carry a firearm.
