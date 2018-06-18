  • Convicted felon to be sentenced in fatal Marshall Shadeland shooting

    PITTSBURGH - A man will learn how long he’ll spend behind bars for a deadly shooting Monday. 

    Abdul Rasheed, of Rochester, New York, pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder for the shooting death of Thomas Watt and wounding a woman in Marshall Shadeland in 2016.

    Police said Rasheed got into an argument with the victims and shots were fired. 

    A criminal complaint stated that Rasheed is a convicted felon who is not permitted to carry a firearm.

    Rasheed's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. 

