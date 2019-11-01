0 Convicted sex offender arrested, accused of assaulting teen girl

PITTSBURGH - A Megan's Law sex offender who is accused of sexually assaulting a fourth victim has been arrested.

James McCray, who sometimes goes by James Wilson, is a Tier 3 offender after being convicted of rape and sexual assault of a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 20-year-old.

McCray's sex crimes date back to April 2001, when he committed three assaults over one spring and summer -- resulting in three convictions.

Now, McCray is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl from the North Side whom he had seen in the neighborhood.

According to an arrest warrant, McCray offered a ride to the girl just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 27. However, instead of taking her to her destination, police said McCray took her to his house to pick something up.

The victim told police McCray picked up alcohol and marijuana.

Once they were back in the car, the victim told police McCray said he had always been interested in her.

The teen told police she told him to leave her alone, but McCray repeatedly assaulted her in his car -- at one point, threatening her and telling her, "I hate a (expletive) that runs her mouth - don't tell your friend and don't tell your mom."

She told police she got away, but because he now knows where she lives, she's afraid of him.

