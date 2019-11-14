PITTSBURGH - A convicted sex offender is facing new charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, Pittsburgh police said.
James McCray, 41, of Pittsburgh's North Side, was already in the Allegheny County Jail on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on Sept. 25.
The new charges against McCray are in connection to a sexual assault in June 2018, police said.
McCray is a Megan's Law offender who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting two juveniles and an adult in 2001, authorities said.
