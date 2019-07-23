BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Dozens of people packed into a meeting Monday night to urge the Bethel Park council to vote against rezoning an area so a gas station can be built. But that did not happen.
The final vote to rezone the area along Hamilton and Baptist roads in Bethel Park passed 5-3 with one abstention. The vote allows the area to be changed so a gas station can be built along Cool Springs Road.
"As far as I'm concerned, as far as these people, they've been taken advantage of. Absolutely taken advantage of," said Bethel Park resident Jim Gallagher.
"This area, developed around here, reminds me of the new Strip District or South Side Works where you have a combo of businesses and homes," Bethel Park Councilmember Mark O'Brien said. He voted yes.
In March, Channel 11 told you about signs displayed around the neighborhood from people fighting against the proposed gas station.
Many who spoke Monday night said they fear this is going to have a negative impact on the area including an increase in trash, affecting neighborhood safety and adding more traffic. Others at the meeting said this issue is far from over, and added there are plans to seek legal action.
