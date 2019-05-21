PITTSBURGH - Give the AC and the fans a break Tuesday as cooler, less humid air settles into the area.
Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than the weekend. You might need a light jacket as you head out early.
Related Headlines
Temperatures will start the day in the 40s and only recover to the mid-60s by late afternoon.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our Severe Weather Team 11 App.
The cool, comfortable weather won't last though, as another shot of summer-like heat and humidity heads our way later in the week.
As the warmer air returns Wednesday, it could trigger a shower or storm late in the day or evening.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}