PITTSBURGH - Wet weather continues on this Mother's Day, mainly in the early part of of the day.
Related Headlines
Showers and stronger downpours will be widespread through around noon and then the rain will begin to taper off to just intermittent showers by this afternoon.
There will be a couple showers across the area Saturday evening.
A few scattered showers are likely Monday, with cooler high temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday, then milder air returns by midweek.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Severe Weather Team 11 has been tracking this system for several days, and we'll be updating the forecast to let you know when there could be some breaks in the rain so you can try to get some pictures outdoors with mom. It will be another cool and breezy day, though, so make sure she brings a sweater!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}