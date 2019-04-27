PITTSBURGH - Gusty winds expected at times today around 25-30 mph.
Dry conditions through the day with a mix of clouds and sun, more cloud cover roll in this evening with showers developing late evening mainly after sunset.
Rain showers are expected overnight and will linger into the first part of Sunday morning. There is a chance of a few snowflakes mixing in mainly around I-80 early Sunday morning.
Gradual clearing Sunday afternoon but still chilly with highs in the low 50s. Sunday evening will be dry and cool.
Unsettled weather pattern sets up for the next work week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
