    PITTSBURGH - A number of area cooling centers have been activated amid the July heatwave that is expected to send temperatures soaring into the 90's and feels-like temperatures well over 100 degrees.

    Here is a list to see which ones are near your home in case your air conditioning is not working:

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY

    • These facilities will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Greenfield Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center, 745 Greenfield Avenue 412-422-6551
      • Homewood Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center, 7321 Frankstown Avenue 412-244-4190
      • West End Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center, 80 Wabash Avenue 412-937-3068

    BEAVER COUNTY

    • Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
      • Beaver Falls: The Cornerstone, 1217 7th Avenue
      • New Brighton: Municipal Building, 610 Third Avenue
      • Rochester: Free Methodist Church, 480 Jefferson Street
      • Aliquippa: Uncommon Grounds Cafe, 380 Franklin Avenue

    Area swimming pools are open as well as area spray parks, weather permitting. 

