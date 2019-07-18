PITTSBURGH - A number of area cooling centers have been activated amid the July heatwave that is expected to send temperatures soaring into the 90's and feels-like temperatures well over 100 degrees.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts CLICK HERE to find out how.
Here is a list to see which ones are near your home in case your air conditioning is not working:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
- These facilities will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center, 745 Greenfield Avenue 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center, 7321 Frankstown Avenue 412-244-4190
- West End Healthy Active Living (Senior) Center, 80 Wabash Avenue 412-937-3068
BEAVER COUNTY
- Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Beaver Falls: The Cornerstone, 1217 7th Avenue
- New Brighton: Municipal Building, 610 Third Avenue
- Rochester: Free Methodist Church, 480 Jefferson Street
- Aliquippa: Uncommon Grounds Cafe, 380 Franklin Avenue
Area swimming pools are open as well as area spray parks, weather permitting.
TRENDING NOW:
- Utah kid advertises 'ICE COLD BEER'
- ‘He was a model officer': Off-duty officer shot while visiting friends has died
- Police: Barefoot man walks into local gym and makes threats before pulling out knife
- VIDEO: Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}