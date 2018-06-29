Cooling centers opening this weekend

PITTSBURGH - Cooling centers will be opened in the city of Pittsburgh this weekend.
With temperatures forecast in the 90s, city of Pittsburgh Citiparks is opening the following facilities:
Saturday, June 30
- Southside Market HAL Center, 12th St. & 1 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 - 11 am - 6 p.m.
- Brookline Recreation Center, 1400 Oakridge St, Pittsburgh PA 15226 - 8 am - noon (normal operational hours)
Sunday, July 1
- Southside Market House HAL Center, 12th St. & 1 Bedford Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 - Noon - 4 p.m
Outdoor swimming pools in the city will be open for normal weekend hours from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. You can see the full list by CLICKING HERE.
Spray parks will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find one near you, CLICK HERE.
