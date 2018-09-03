  • Cops: Man used nail gun to commit smash-and-grab burglary

    By: Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly committing a smash-and-grab burglary with a nail gun at a pawn shop in Clayton County, Georgia, authorities said.

    Rodney Mitchell, 29, of Stockbridge, is accused of breaking into Cash American Pawn in Riverdale, Clayton County police said in a Facebook post. It’s unknown how much was stolen.

    The police department said it received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that led to Clayton County deputies making the arrest. The post said Mitchell confessed to the crime.

    He remains in the Clayton County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records. 

     

