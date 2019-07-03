PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman who had been missing for months was found buried at her own home this week.
In April, 46-year-old Cora Kline was reported missing, and, after a recent search of the property, state troopers found her remains under her trailer.
"The troopers on scene obtained permission to search the property, and during that search we discovered what we believed to be indicators of a burial site underneath the structure of the residence," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Investigators won't say what led them back to her house, but they did say they identified her through photographs of her tattoos.
"This is a very difficult time for her family. We have been in contact with Mr. Kline, her husband. This remains a very active investigation, as of now the cause and manner of death are still pending," Greenfield said.
No one has been arrested and the death has not been ruled a homicide, but investigators are working to figure out what happened to Kline and how her body got buried under the trailer.
"We need to take our time do this right, make sure we’re not missing anything and just give this investigation the resources they need," Greenfield said.
