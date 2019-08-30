OAKDALE, Pa. - More than one week after two couples said their wedding plans were canceled due to the closing of an event venue, they are getting some help.
The Cornerstone at Tonidaleon Steubenville Pike in Oakdale closed in June.
Channel 11's Michele Newell talked to the owner of the venue. Tonight on 11 at 11, what she says happened and what she is doing to help.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}