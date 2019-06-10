  • Coroner called after train, vehicle collide

    NEW BEAVER, Pa. - A coroner was called early Monday morning after a train and a vehicle collided in New Beaver.

    The crash was reported just after midnight in the area of Larchwood Drive and Maple Lane.

    Investigators and crews working to remove the vehicle remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m.

    We’re working to get details of the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.

