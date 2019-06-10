NEW BEAVER, Pa. - A coroner was called early Monday morning after a train and a vehicle collided in New Beaver.
The crash was reported just after midnight in the area of Larchwood Drive and Maple Lane.
Investigators and crews working to remove the vehicle remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m.
We’re working to get details of the crash for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- David Ortiz reportedly shot in Dominican Republic, condition unknown
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Thousands of dollars' worth of artwork stolen at Three Rivers Arts Festival
- VIDEO: Ceremony held for organ donors who gave gift of life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}