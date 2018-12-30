  • Coroner called to crash in Fayette Co.

    Updated:

    CHALK HILL, Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Fayette County, 911 dispatchers confirm.

    Police, fire and EMS are on the scene of the crash on Route 40 near the Lodge at Chalk Hill.

    This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest developments.

