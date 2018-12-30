CHALK HILL, Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Fayette County, 911 dispatchers confirm.
Police, fire and EMS are on the scene of the crash on Route 40 near the Lodge at Chalk Hill.
This is a breaking story. Check back for the latest developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- Social Security checks to increase in January
- 'Hamilton' $10 ticket lottery opens on Sunday
- Man kills mother on Christmas, claims she was ‘a demon'
- VIDEO: Mother accused of hiding daughter's diabetes diagnosis, allowing her to die
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}