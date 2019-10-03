BIG BEAVER, Pa. - A coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Beaver County.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Route 168 in Big Beaver, just north of New Galilee, officials said. One vehicle was involved.
Route 168 is closed between Larchwood Drive and Oak Hill Road.
We’re working to get updates on what happened and when the road will reopen -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000
- Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn
- Fifth alligator found in Allegheny County since June
- VIDEO: Students at local elementary school develop 'Fifth disease,' officials warn
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}