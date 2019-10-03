  • Coroner called to crash, road shut down in Beaver County

    BIG BEAVER, Pa. - A coroner was called to the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Beaver County.

    The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on Route 168 in Big Beaver, just north of New Galilee, officials said. One vehicle was involved.

    Route 168 is closed between Larchwood Drive and Oak Hill Road.

