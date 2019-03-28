  • Coroner called to house fire

    Updated:

    POINT MARION, Pa. - A coroner has been called to a house fire Thursday morning in Fayette County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Greater Point Marion Road in Point Marion.

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is heading to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories