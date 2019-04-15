LEECHBURG, Pa. - The coroner has been called to a home in Leechburg.
Dispatchers told Channel 11 the coroner was called to a home at Logan Avenue and Pitt Street around 6:30 a.m.
Leechburg police and State Police Kittanning barracks are investigating.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is on the way to the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
