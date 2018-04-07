  • Coroner called to rollover crash that ended police pursuit

    The coroner has been called to a rollover crash in Armstrong County on Friday night that ended a police pursuit.

    Emergency dispatchers said the crash happened at 7:49 p.m. on Route 422 near Fox’s Pizza Den in Plumcreek Township.

    The driver of the vehicle being pursued by Elderton police is believed to have been the only occupant of the vehicle. 

    It was not immediately clear why police were pursuing the vehicle.

