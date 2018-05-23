  • Coroner called to shooting in Uniontown

    Updated:

    The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in Fayette County.

    911 dispatchers confirmed the coroner was called to the 70 block of Dunbar Street in Uniontown following a shooting that happened around 9:33 p.m.

    The shooting happened near Bailey Park, according to dispatchers. 

    No other information was immediately available. 

