The coroner has been called to the scene of a shooting in Fayette County.
911 dispatchers confirmed the coroner was called to the 70 block of Dunbar Street in Uniontown following a shooting that happened around 9:33 p.m.
The shooting happened near Bailey Park, according to dispatchers.
No other information was immediately available.
