    HEMPFIELD, Pa. - The coroner was called to a single-car rollover crash in Westmoreland County Sunday night, according to dispatchers. 

    The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baughman Hollow Road in Hempfield Township. 

    Dispatchers said at least one other person was flown to a hospital, as well. 

    The road is currently shut down in both directions. 

