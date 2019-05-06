HEMPFIELD, Pa. - The coroner was called to a single-car rollover crash in Westmoreland County Sunday night, according to dispatchers.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baughman Hollow Road in Hempfield Township.
Dispatchers said at least one other person was flown to a hospital, as well.
The road is currently shut down in both directions.
We're following this breaking story overnight. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest developments.
