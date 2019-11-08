NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The coroner was called to a trench collapse in Washington County.
Chopper 11 flew over Breham Road in South Strabane Township around 1:30 Friday afternoon.
You could see emergency crews attempting to rescue someone from the trench.
We're told a man was trapped at the bottom of a 10-foot-deep trench.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is at the scene gathering new information for Channel 11 News at 5.;
