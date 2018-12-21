  • Coroner called to Westmoreland Co. house fire

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a fire in Westmoreland County.

    Flames broke out at a house on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township just after 9 p.m.

    Firefighters told Channel 11 the coroner was called to the scene.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, a second victim has been taken to the hospital.

