HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a fire in Westmoreland County.
Flames broke out at a house on Courtview Drive in Hempfield Township just after 9 p.m.
Firefighters told Channel 11 the coroner was called to the scene.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, a second victim has been taken to the hospital.
