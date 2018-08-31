  • Coroner identifies victim in Route 30 motorcycle crash

    PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 3:50 P.M. UPDATE: The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ryan. J Winter, 29, of Plum.

    Winter was headed eastbound on Route 130 when he veered off a curved section of the road, hit a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle, the coroner's office said.

    He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Speed is believed to have been a factor, the coroner's office said.

    ORIGINAL STORY

    A deadly motorcycle crash shut down a road in Westmoreland County early Friday morning, officials said.

    The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on Route 130 at Hillview Road in Penn Township.

    Route 130 was closed in both directions while police investigated the crash. The scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m., allowing the road to reopen.

