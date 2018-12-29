NEW CASTLE, Pa. - At least one person is dead after two homes caught fire in Lawrence County on Saturday morning.
Newcastle Assist. Fire Chief tells us at least one person has died in the fire. Possibly more. Coroner on scene. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0yG3gITs1I— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 29, 2018
The coroner just arrived on the scene along Martin Street in New Castle.
One house was destroyed and another was heavily damaged in the fire.
Closer look at the damage done to one home. Check out what was once a house next door. All that’s left is a pile of rubble. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GvuQ11mldv— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 29, 2018
