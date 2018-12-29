  • Coroner responds after two homes catch fire in New Castle

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - At least one person is dead after two homes caught fire in Lawrence County on Saturday morning.

    The coroner just arrived on the scene along Martin Street in New Castle. 

    One house was destroyed and another was heavily damaged in the fire.

    Channel 11's Lindsay Ward is at the scene working to learn more and will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 Morning News at 8:30 a.m.

