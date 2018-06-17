NORTH FAYETTE TWP., Pa. - The coroner responded to a motorcycle crash in North Fayette Township Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Mahoney Road exit on Route 22 eastbound, according to Allegheny County officials.
North Fayette: Motorcycle crash - Near Mahoney Road Exit on Route 22 eastbound. The right lane of Route 22 eastbound is closed just after the Noblestown on-ramp. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 17, 2018
The right lane was closed just after the Noblestown on-ramp.
Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for the latest updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Penguins prospect hospitalized after fire
- Video of woman goes viral after she gets head stuck in truck's exhaust pipe
- 2 killed, 2 hospitalized in family fight over stray dog
- VIDEO: 2 killed, 2 hospitalized in family fight over stray dog
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}