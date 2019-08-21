Council members are debating whether to create a citizens review board in Allegheny County.
Meeting on countywide civilian police review board underway. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7ISLtOHqqW— Joe Arena (@WPXIJoe) August 21, 2019
It follows four police shootings in just over a month. In three of those incidents, the person shot died.
Channel 11's Joe Arena will have a LIVE report after attending the meeting, on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man in grave condition, woman being questioned after shooting
- 2 arrested after 5-year-old goes to school with 'a large amount' of cocaine, police say
- Man dies after car crashes through fence, into pool in Plum
- VIDEO: Soon-to-be brides out of a reception venue after facility abruptly closes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}