JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A local councilman is accused of taking money from a woman who contracted him to do work on her home and never following through.
According to investigators, Betty Bisacca hired Bethel Park Councilman Brandon Colella to replace the skylights on her Jefferson Hills home.
She said she paid the requested $7,500 up front and was promised the job would be completed in two weeks, but that did not happen.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca spoke with the victim about what she’s been going through. She’s also digging into a set of unrelated charges Colella is facing for 11 at 11.
