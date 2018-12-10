  • Counterfeit $100 passed at local Sheetz

    BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police in Indiana County got their hands on a counterfeit $100 bill.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 the fake bill was passed at Sheetz in Burrell Township Sunday. 

    The counterfeit bill featured pink-colored foreign language characters on both sides.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

