BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police in Indiana County got their hands on a counterfeit $100 bill.
Investigators tell Channel 11 the fake bill was passed at Sheetz in Burrell Township Sunday.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The counterfeit bill featured pink-colored foreign language characters on both sides.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.
TRENDING NOW:
- More blood pressure medication recalled due to possible cancer risk
- Man coughs up blood clot shaped like lung tree, doctors ‘astonished’
- YMCA workers help resuscitate woman who collapsed while working out
- VIDEO: Radio Station Removes ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ From Playlist
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}