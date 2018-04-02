Counting Crows announce ‘25 Years and Counting' tour

Counting Crows are going on a tour in celebration of 25 years together.
AOL.com reported that the rock band announced the “25 Years and Counting” tour Monday. The group will make more than 40 stops, starting June 27 in Boise, Idaho, and ending Sept. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Counting Crows formed in 1991 in Berkeley, California. The current lineup includes Adam Duritz, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, Dan Vickrey, David Immerglück, Jim Bogios and Millard Powers.
We will be embarking on the 25 Years and Counting tour with our friends from @Freaks4Live this summer - Click below to read more. @AOLEntertain https://t.co/cbPUX5wocB— Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) April 2, 2018
The tour will include the rock band Live at most dates.
“The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night,” Counting Crows vocalist Duritz told AOL.com. “The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can’t wait!”
Tickets for the “25 Years and Counting” tour go on sale for the general public April 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fan presale starts April 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Dates for the tour can be found below. More information on dates and tickets can be found at LiveNation.com.
June 27: Boise, Idaho, at Taco Bell Arena
June 29: Auburn, Washington, at White River Amphitheatre
June 30: Ridgefield, Washington, at Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
July 2: Reno, Nevada, at Grand Sierra Resort
July 3: Murphys, California, at Ironstone Amphitheatre
July 6: Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 8: Irvine, California, at FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 10: Chula Vista, California, at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 13: Indio, California, at Fantasy Springs Casino
July 14: Las Vegas at The Joint
July 16: Salt Lake City at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
July 18: Denver at Pepsi Center
July 21: Austin, Texas, Austin360 Amphitheater
July 22: Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 24: Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 26: Tupelo, Mississippi, at BancorpSouth Arena
July 28: Pelham, Alabama, at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 29: Atlanta at Chastain Park Amphitheatre
July 31: St. Petersburg, Florida, at Al Lang Stadium
Aug 1: West Palm Beach, Florida, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug 4: Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
Aug 5: Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 7: Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug 8: Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 10: Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 11: Camden, New Jersey, at BB&T Pavilion
Aug 14: Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 15: Hartford, Connecticut, at XFINITY Theatre
Aug 17: Boston at Xfinity Center
Aug 18: Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug 22: Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 25: Syracuse, New York, at New York State Fair
Aug 26: Cleveland at Blossom Music Center
Aug 29: Toronto at Budweiser Stage
Aug 30: Pittsburgh at KeyBank Pavilion
Sept 1: Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
Sept 2: Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept 5: Champaign, Illinois, at State Farm Center
Sept 6: Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sept 8: Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept 9: St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept 11: Kansas City, Missouri, at Starlight Theatre
Sept 13: Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino
Sept 15: Sioux City, Iowa, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept 16: Minneapolis at Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Sept 18: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at U.S. Cellular Center
Sept 19: Madison, Wisconsin, at Breese Stevens Field
Sept 22: Nashville, Tennessee, at Pilgrimage Festival
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
