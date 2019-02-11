Country duo Dan + Shay win Grammy Award

Country duo Dan + Shay has won at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.
The group won for best duo/group country performance for their song "Tequila."
Dan Smyers, of Dan + Shay, is a native of Wexford.
Florida Georgia Line is bringing Dan + Shay to Pittsburgh in August in their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.”
