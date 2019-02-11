  • Country duo Dan + Shay win Grammy Award

    Updated:

    Country duo Dan + Shay has won at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. 

    The group won for best duo/group country performance for their song "Tequila."

    Dan Smyers, of Dan + Shay, is a native of Wexford.

    Florida Georgia Line is bringing Dan + Shay to Pittsburgh in August in their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.”

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories