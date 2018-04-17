0 Executive Rich Fitzgerald declares disaster emergency for Allegheny County

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald declared a countywide disaster emergency on Tuesday.

According to a release, it would enable county and municipal governments to continue responding effectively to the impact of precipitation in the county.

Municipalities and businesses within the county have been impacted by flood damage, river ice jams, continuous landslide, utility damage including exposed wire and downed poles, major interruptions to transportation systems and in severe cases, the destruction of homes a properties, the release said.

“We have all seen the significant number of issues in our county because of the precipitation that we’ve experienced over the past few months. Even when we’re not seeing rain or snow, our hillsides and land is so sodden that we continue to see flooding, landslides, telephone and electric poles downed, and more,” said Fitzgerald. “While Emergency Services and our emergency responders continue to do everything in their power to minimize the impacts that we’ve seen, we also want to be certain that they have everything that they need to help our municipalities and residents.”

Many cities and municipalities within the county have already exhausted their budgets related to storm, rain, flooding damages and landslide responses.

Residents who see anything on roads or hillsides that cause concern should report them immediately to their local municipality so they can be evaluated. In an emergency, call 911.

