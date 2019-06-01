PITTSBURGH - Another sign that summer is here: Allegheny County pools are opening for the season.
All county pools and spray parks will open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The facilities will close at 7:30 p.m.
The swimming season for 2019 lasts from June 1 to Sept. 2, depending on weather conditions.
The county said if there is bad weather during the summer, a pool will stay closed if it does not open by 2 p.m.
Also, officials remind people that no food or drinks are allowed in the pool areas.
There are season passes available for the various pools and spray parks around the county, too.
Have a question about a pool or spray park? Click the link HERE for more information.
