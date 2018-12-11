Couple arrested in Washington Co. accused of series of thefts from across U.S.

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A couple wanted in connection with a series of thefts were found by a Washington County patrolman doing good old police work.
After a Be On the Lookout alert went out from Mt. Lebanon about a silver Suzuki with Oklahoma license plates being involved in a theft, South Strabane Officer Keith Zenkovich decided to check the parking lots of all the motels in the township.
And sitting in the parking lot of the Motel 6 was a silver Suzuki with Oklahoma license plates.
Cara Sapida is learning what happened next for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
